SC Collegium recommends appointment of permanent judges in Karnataka, Madras, Tripura HCs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai, has recommended the appointment of permanent judges to Karnataka, Madras and Tripura High Courts.

"The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on 15th September, 2025, has approved the proposal for the appointment of Shri Justice Kurubarahalli Venkataramareddy Aravind, Additional Judge, as a Permanent Judge in the High Court of Karnataka," said a statement uploaded on the official website of the Apex Court.

The Apex Court Collegium has also approved the proposal for the appointment of two Additional Judges - Justices N. Senthilkumar and G. Arul Murugan - as Judges of the Madras High Court.

"The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on September 15, 2025, has approved the proposal for appointment of Shri Justice Biswajit Palit, Additional Judge as a Permanent Judge in the High Court of Tripura," said another statement released by the SC Collegium.

The Chief Justice and Judges of the High Courts are to be appointed by the President under clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution.

Additional Judges can be appointed by the President under clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution.

As per the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) regulating the appointment of HC judges, the Chief Justice of the High Court should not make a recommendation for the appointment of an additional Judge when a vacancy for a permanent Judge is available.

In a meeting held on Monday, the Apex Court Collegium has also approved the proposal for the appointment of judicial officers Geetha Kadaba Bharatharaja Setty, Muralidhara Pai Borkatte, and Tyagaraja Narayan Inavally as Judges of the Karnataka High Court.

Further, the SC Collegium has recommended the names of two advocates – Jiya Lal Bhardwaj and Romesh Verma – for appointment as Judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.