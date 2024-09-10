SC Collegium recommends elevation of three judicial officers as Madras HC judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, on Tuesday recommended the appointment of three judicial officers as Madras High Court Judges.

The recommendation for the appointment of judicial officers R. Poornima, M. Jothiraman, and Augustine Devadoss Maria Clete as HC judges was made on April 23 this year by the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues.

Poornima, who is known for her integrity, joined the judicial service as a district judge in 2011 and served in various capacities, said the SC Collegium, adding that "the inputs provided by the Department of Justice in the file indicate that the candidate enjoys a good personal and professional image and that nothing adverse has come to notice against her integrity".

Jothiraman, who is presently working as Registrar General of the Madras High Court, joined the Judicial Service as a district judge in February 2011. The SC Collegium said that the consultee-colleague has found the candidate suitable for appointment as he is an honest, upright and balanced judge.

Dr Clete, who joined the judicial service as a Civil Judge (Junior Division) in 1995, was promoted to a district judge in 2013. "Her elevation would enhance the representation of minorities on the Bench of the Madras High Court. Our consultee-colleague is of the opinion that the candidate has sufficient experience and knowledge and she is suitable to be elevated as a Judge of the High Court," noted the SC Collegium.

The SC Collegium stated that it found the three judicial officers "suitable for appointment", bearing in mind the views of the consultee-judge, conversant with the affairs of the Madras High Court, the report of the Judgment Assessment Committee and the assessment made by the Centre in the file.

"We have also taken note of the fact that the above proposal involves non-recommendation of some senior judicial officers. Cogent reasons have been recorded by the Collegium of the High Court for not recommending their names. We are, therefore, in agreement with the High Court Collegium for overlooking them," it added.

"The Collegium resolves to recommend that (i) Ms R Poornima, (ii) Shri M Jothiraman, and (iii) Dr (Smt) Augustine Devadoss Maria Clete, Judicial Officers, be appointed as Judges of the Madras High Court," read the statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.

The Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday had also recommended that five additional judges of the Madras High Court be appointed as permanent judges.