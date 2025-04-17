SC considers interim stay on parts of Waqf Act

New Delhi: The Supreme Court's intention to issue an interim order on the amended Waqf law was put on hold at the last minute after the Centre and the states requested more time to marshal their arguments on the three points the court raised.

The three-judge bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna will hear the matter again on Thursday. The top court, hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the amended law, raised three points, indicating their intention to pass an interim order, putting some provisions of the amended law on hold. For all three procedures -- on which the rules have been amended -- the court expressed its intention to maintain status quo.

Whatever property has been declared as Waqf by the user, or declared by the court, will not be notified, the judges said. Secondly, the Collector can continue the proceedings, but the provision will not be applicable. Third -- while ex-officio members can be appointed regardless of religion, others should be Muslims, the judges said.