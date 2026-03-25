SC declines court-monitored probe into Holi killing in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea seeking directions for a court-monitored probe into the killing of a youth during Holi celebrations in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar.

While granting liberty to the petitioner to approach the Delhi Commissioner of Police with a detailed representation, a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant observed that the reliefs sought, including protection for the victim’s family, should first be taken up with the police authorities.

“Delhi Police is a professional force, why demoralise them?” remarked the Bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi.

In its order, the apex court not only granted liberty to the petitioner to submit a comprehensive representation before the Delhi Police Commissioner, who would assess any threat perception and take appropriate remedial measures, but also stated that if the grievances remain unaddressed, the petitioner would be at liberty to move the Delhi High Court.

The plea alleged that the incident involving the death of 26-year-old Tarun Kumar was a case of “mob lynching” and sought a court-monitored probe, along with security for the victim’s family and compensation of Rs 5 crore.

The petition also relied on the landmark Supreme Court’s judgment in the Tehseen Poonawalla case dealing with mob lynching.

According to police, tensions in the Uttam Nagar area escalated on Holi after a minor dispute triggered by a water balloon incident spiralled into a violent clash between two groups.

The situation worsened when relatives were called to the spot, leading to a confrontation. Tarun Kumar, who was returning home after celebrating Holi, was allegedly intercepted near his residence and assaulted with iron rods, sticks, bricks and stones.

He sustained grievous head injuries and later succumbed during treatment at a hospital.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of the incident and issued notices to the West Delhi District Magistrate and the Commissioner of Police.

The apex human rights body observed that the allegations, if true, prima facie indicate a violation of human rights.

It has directed authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation, identify and prosecute all accused, and assess the threat perception to the victim’s family.

The NHRC has also sought preservation of all relevant evidence, including CCTV footage, social media material, and forensic samples, and asked for an Action Taken Report within two weeks.