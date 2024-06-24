Live
- Some trains restored by SCR
- Himachal seeks liberal financial assistance to develop border areas
- MOC clears overseas camp for shooter Rajeshwari; post-surgery rehab of long jumper Sreeshankar
- K’taka imposes Rs 10L penalty on use of artificial colour in certain food items
- Shinde directs strict action against illegal pubs, bulldozing all illegal structures in Pune
- Sacked guest teachers stage protest against Bihar govt in Patna
- Centre puts up 21 critical mineral blocks for auction
- RSS affiliate stages protest rally in Kolkata against post-poll violence in Bengal
- Adani Ports features in honour list of Institutional Investors Asia Executive Survey
- First in Maha: BMC to accord ‘eco-friendly’ send-off to the departed in 10 crematoria
Just In
SC declines urgent hearing on plea seeking CBI, ED probe into alleged NEET-UG paper leak
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to direct an urgent listing of a plea seeking an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to direct an urgent listing of a plea seeking an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.
A bench, headed by Justice Abhay S. Oka, refused to issue notice to the central investigative agencies saying that the batch of petitions, including seeking cancellation of the exam, is already coming up for hearing on July 8.
The application filed in a pending petition stated that the offence is not confined to the IPC alone and the accused must be brought under the stringent provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
In an earlier hearing, the top court had turned down the request to defer the commencement of the admission counselling process and has reiterated on many occasions that it would not pass any interim direction to stay the counselling process to medical programmes pursuant to the NEET-UG exam.
Meanwhile, the Centre on Saturday ordered a CBI investigation into the allegations of paper leak and other irregularities in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 exam held on May 5 this year in the offline OMR mode. The NEET-UG, an abbreviation for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate medical programmes.