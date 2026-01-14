SC defers hearing on Hawara’s plea for transfer to Punjab jail

The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred by two weeks hearing on Beant Singh murder convict Jagtar Singh Hawara’s plea seeking his transfer from Delhi’s Tihar jail to any prison in Punjab.

The Babbar Khalsa terrorist is serving life term in the case related to the killing of former Punjab chief minister in 1995.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh adjourned the matter as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was not available.

On September 27 last year, the apex court issued notices to the Centre, Chandigarh administration and the Delhi and Punjab governments on Hawara’s plea.

Hawara is serving imprisonment for the rest of his life in the case related to the blast at the entrance of the civil secretariat at Chandigarh on August 31, 1995 in which Beant Singh and 16 more people were killed.

The plea filed in the apex court said Hawara’s conduct in prison has been without blemish except for an alleged jail break on January 22, 2004 when he had escaped and was later arrested. It said he should be transferred from Tihar Jail in Delhi to any other prison in Punjab as there is no case pending against him in the national capital.