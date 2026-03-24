SC questions cops’ insensitive approach to probe, summons CP

Questioningthe “insensitive” approach of Gurugram Police and the magistrate who examined a four-year-old rape victim, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Gurugram Commissioner of Police and the investigating officer to appear before it on March 25 with all the probe records of the alleged shocking offence.

The top court also directed the sharing of the affidavit of the father of the victim in a sealed cover to the district judge of Gurugram about the “insensitive” and “illegal” approach adopted by the judicial magistrate in examining the minor victim, that too in the presence of the accused.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi asked the district judge to take the version of the judicial magistrate on the examination of the minor victim and apprise it on Wednesday.

The bench also sought responses of the state government, Haryana director general of police (DGP), commissioner of police of Gurugram and the DCP on the plea seeking a CBI or SIT probe into the rape of a four-year-old girl in the city. It also permitted the Gurugram Police, which has made a few arrests in the case, to file the status report on the probe conducted so far.

At the outset, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that the minor was taken to the police station and then to the child welfare committee (CWC), where police personnel were in uniform. Moreover, she was questioned in front of the accused, who were standing four feet away from her, he added. “Magistrate is telling the girl that ‘isko oath toh isko samajh nahi ayega’ (she will not understand about the oath)... but the magistrate is telling the four-year-old girl that ‘sach bolo, sach bolo’ (speak the truth).

Moreover, the accused were there,” the senior lawyer said. “The accused cannot be in close proximity to the child,” he said, adding that the investigating officer (IO) is asking the parents not to pursue the case as they will get into problems. The same IO was suspended earlier for taking bribes in a POCSO case, he added. “Is this the way you are dealing with the four-year-old traumatised girl?” the CJI asked, adding, “Let us examine the legal knowledge of the police.”