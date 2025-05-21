Live
SC Refuses Plea For FIR In Justice Yashwant Varma Case, Directs Petitioners To President And PM
The Supreme Court rejected a petition seeking an FIR over unaccounted cash found at Justice Yashwant Varma’s home, stating that the matter now rests with the President and Prime Minister following an internal probe.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined a petition requesting the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the discovery of unaccounted cash at the residence of former Delhi High Court judge, Justice Yashwant Varma.
A bench comprising Justices A S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized that an in-house investigation into the incident has already concluded, and the report has been forwarded to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as confirmed in a Supreme Court press release dated May 8.
Addressing advocate Mathews J Nedumpara, one of the petitioners, the court said: “You must first approach the appropriate authorities. The President and Prime Minister are in possession of the report. If you're seeking a writ of mandamus, it must follow due process — submit a formal representation first.”
The bench clarified that it was not barring legal recourse but insisted that procedural steps must be followed. “You are unaware of the report’s content — and so are we. You should request the concerned authorities to take appropriate action. If they fail to act, then you can return to the court.”
Nedumpara also argued for a reconsideration of the 1991 **K Veeraswami vs. Union of India** judgment, which requires prior approval from the Chief Justice of India to initiate a criminal investigation against sitting High Court or Supreme Court judges. However, the bench stated that this argument was not pertinent at this stage.
The internal inquiry was conducted by a panel set up on March 22, which included Justice Sheel Nagu (Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court), Justice G S Sandhawalia (Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court), and Justice Anu Sivaraman (Karnataka High Court). The investigation was launched after large amounts of cash were reportedly recovered following a fire at Justice Varma’s residence. The committee found the allegations to be credible.