SC refuses to interfere with FIRs registered in wake of Justice Hema Committee report

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the criminal proceedings initiated in the wake of the Justice Hema Committee report on the pitiable condition of women in the Malayalam film industry.

The Apex Court ruled that once information regarding the commission of cognisable offence is revealed, the criminal law must be set in action.

A bench, headed by Justice Vikram Nath, said that it could not prevent the Kerala Police from proceeding in accordance with the law.

In its order, the bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta, clarified that the Kerala High Court may examine the grievances of the persons who had deposed before the Hema Committee.

The Kerala HC will also examine that the FIRs are registered based on the materials collected by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), added the Justice Nath-led bench.

The Hema Committee report, based on testimonies from 51 industry professionals, revealed shocking details about the exploitation of women, including the existence of casting couches and poor working conditions.

After the report was released in August last year, a few former actresses publicly revealed their bad experiences and police were quick to act, registering 11 FIRs against various film personalities.

At present, those who are in the dock include actor-turned-CPI-M legislator Mukesh Madhavan, Nivin Pauly, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Maniyanpilla Raju, directors Ranjith and Prakash, and production executives Vichu and Noble, apart from Siddique.

The Kerala HC had directed the appointment of a nodal officer who could be easily contacted by victims, complainants, or witnesses for any concerns regarding sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry.

Recently, the Kerala High Court decided to extend the jurisdiction of the nodal officer to accept the grievances even from those who did not figure before the Justice Hema Committee. It made clear that all who have complaints must register it with the nodal officer before January 31.



