SC relaxes bail condition of MLA Ansari in gangster case

The Supreme Court on Friday relaxed the bail conditions imposed on MLA Abbas Ansari in a UP Gangsters Act case and allowed him to travel outside the state with prior intimation to the investigation officers.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi asked Ansari to ensure trials in cases against him weren’t delayed and directed him to cooperate in expeditious disposal of the cases.

“...The petitioner is allowed to travel outside the state of UP, provided that he shall furnish the particulars of place of visit to the trial court, along with contact number to the investigating officer and shall further ensure that the trial proceedings are not hampered or delayed,” the bench ordered.

The bench told senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for Ansari, son of late gangster Mukhtar Ansari to appear before the trial court except for cases, where he has been granted liberty from physical appearances.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for Uttar Pradesh Police said the trial in the gangster case was underway and he was granted interim bail by the top court.

“This petition can be disposed of with necessary directions to him in cooperating in expeditious disposal of cases against him,” he submitted. The bench also clarified that its condition asking Ansari to not speak about sub-judice cases has nothing to do with speaking about any other issues whether its welfare or development of people.

“The condition is not about gaging him but to protect the courts from attacks in social media,” Justice Kant said, adding that as a public representative he can always speak about the welfare of people and the state of economy and other things. The top court, which granted him interim bail on March 7, has been relaxing his bail conditions from time to time.

On May 16, the top court relaxed his bail condition and allowed him to stay at his home in Ghazipur, when he visits his Mau constituency.

The top court modified the March 7 order of the court, in which several bail conditions were imposed on Ansari, son of late gangster Mukhtar Ansari. The bench had allowed Ansari to stay for three nights at a stretch during his visit to the constituency but restrained him from attending any political meetings during his stay.