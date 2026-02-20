SC slams freebies culture, says states should open avenues for jobs

The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed the freebies and subsidies culture ahead of elections and said it was "high time" to revisit such policies that hamper the country's economic development. Observing that the ultimate financial burden of such populist measures falls squarely on the shoulders of taxpayers, a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant asked, "But this money which the State says it will pay now. Who will pay for it? This is taxpayers' money."

The observations were made during the hearing of a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited which proposed to give free electricity to all irrespective of consumers paying capacity.

"It is understandable when some people cannot afford, you have to provide. There are children who cannot afford education, so the state must provide. It is the state's duty. There are children who are bright but cannot afford to go to medical colleges. The state must help them. But the persons who can enjoy, have all means available and are affluent and therefore any kind of freebie first comes to their pocket. Is it not high time for the states to revisit these policy frameworks," the CJI asked. The bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, warned that the indiscriminate distribution of largesse is hampering the nation's economic development and straining state exchequers already reeling under massive revenue deficits.

"It is high time that all political stalwarts, leaders, parties, and all social engineers, they need to revisit everything. We will be hampering the development of the nation if we keep on having this largesse distribution. There has to be a balance. But how long will this continue," the CJI asked. The state-owned firm has challenged Rule 23 of the Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2024, which imposes strict financial discipline on power distribution companies.