SC to hear minor's plea for nullity of her marriage today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear a plea of a minor seeking nullity of her marriage and protection from the threat to her life for protesting child marriage. A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan will be hearing the plea of the minor who has also sought a direction against her husband for coercing her to marry him.

Her plea alleged she was married on December 9, 2024, when she was sixteen-and-a-half years of age, against her wishes. She claimed that she wanted to study further but she was kept under confinement by her father-in-law despite the promise of allowing her to return to her parents.

"The present writ petition...has been filed through next friend by sixteen-and-a-half-year-old minor petitioner who is facing threat to her life for protesting against continuing in a child marriage solemnized under coercion against her wish to continue her education," the plea said.