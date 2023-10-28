Live
- Kerala HC amends norms for designation of 'senior' advocates
- India equipping its youth with skills and education to harness emerging opportunities: PM Modi
- Epitome of elegance and style
- Happy Valmiki Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Messages, Photos and Quotes to Share; PM Modi Extends Greetings
- ‘Devara’ shooting update: Jr NTR joins Goa schedule
- Telangana will move backwards if Congress comes to power: Harish Rao
- National Dam Safety Authority sets one-day deadline to Telangana on submission of Kaleshwaram project details
- Operation Kamala, BJP will not dare an encore CM
- Goyal pushes for resilient supply chains at G7 meeting in Osaka
- Gold prices soar ahead of festive, wedding season
Just In
SC to hear Raghav Chadha's plea against suspension from Rajya Sabha on Monday
The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday a plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha against his suspension from the Rajya Sabha.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday a plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha against his suspension from the Rajya Sabha.
As per the caselist published on the website of the apex court, a bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will resume to hear the matter on October 30.
Earlier on October 16, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the Upper House secretariat and called for its response after Chadha petitioned the apex court against his suspension.
The AAP leader was suspended in August this year on charges of not taking the consent of five Rajya Sabha MPs before including their name in a select committee.
Looking at the significance of the legal issues involved, the Supreme Court had also sought assistance of Attorney General R. Venkataramani in the matter.
In the previous hearing, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for Chadha, had contended before the apex court that Rajya Sabha Chairman cannot order suspension of a member of the House pending inquiry, particularly, when a committee on privileges is already seized of the investigation on the very same issue.
The AAP leader has been accused of forging the signatures of five MPs in a motion related to the Delhi Services Bill. Chadha has been suspended until the committee of privileges investigating the case against him submits its report.