SC transfers hit-and-run accident case trial from Pb to Delhi court

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed transfer of an alleged hit-and-run case involving a probationer judicial officer from a court in Punjab to the Rohini trial court here.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi transferred the case after the family of the deceased alleged bias in trial as the accused is a judicial officer.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the judicial officer submitted that he has no objection if the trial is transferred to a court in Delhi from Punjab but suggested it would be appropriate for him, if the trial is transferred to Noida in Uttar Pradesh, as the victim’s sister in-law was a practising advocate in Delhi.

However, the bench transferred the trial of the case to a court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate. It also transferred another case in which the victim’s wife has sought transfer of case from Punjab Police to the CBI.

The bench said if there is need for any further investigation in the case, it shall be done by the Delhi Police.

The top court also transferred the Motor Accident Claim Tribunal case from Kullu in Himachal Pradesh to a court in Delhi.

The wife of the deceased has claimed that her husband died due to a hit-and-run accident in February this year involving a car of the judicial officer, who was posted as probationer officer in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab.

The court was informed that the matter was pending at the stage of framing of charges before the judicial magistrate in Phagwara court of Punjab.