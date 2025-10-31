Live
- Reble unleashes sonic chaos with ‘New Riot’: An anthem of anger, freedom, and self-discovery
- Nora Fatehi stuns in floral saree
- Amritha Aiyer glows in blue
- Janhvi Kapoor radiates vintage glam
- Azharuddin Sworn in as Telangana Minister
- Mumbai Hostage Crisis: ASI Amol Waghmare’s Swift Action Saves 17 Children, Kills Accused Rohit Arya
- Harshavardhan Rane’s bold take on nepotism: “Audience Has Ended It Already!”
- Tim Cook Hints at Major Apple Intelligence Upgrades as iPhone Sales Soar to Record Highs
- Telangana YouTube folk sensation Naga Durga to make big-screen debut Tamil with Dhanush’s nephew Pavish
- Delhi High Court bars Ravi Mohan’s ‘Bro Code’ title over trademark dispute
SC transfers hit-and-run accident case trial from Pb to Delhi court
The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed transfer of an alleged hit-and-run case involving a probationer judicial officer from a court in Punjab to the...
The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed transfer of an alleged hit-and-run case involving a probationer judicial officer from a court in Punjab to the Rohini trial court here.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi transferred the case after the family of the deceased alleged bias in trial as the accused is a judicial officer.
During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the judicial officer submitted that he has no objection if the trial is transferred to a court in Delhi from Punjab but suggested it would be appropriate for him, if the trial is transferred to Noida in Uttar Pradesh, as the victim’s sister in-law was a practising advocate in Delhi.
However, the bench transferred the trial of the case to a court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate. It also transferred another case in which the victim’s wife has sought transfer of case from Punjab Police to the CBI.
The bench said if there is need for any further investigation in the case, it shall be done by the Delhi Police.
The top court also transferred the Motor Accident Claim Tribunal case from Kullu in Himachal Pradesh to a court in Delhi.
The wife of the deceased has claimed that her husband died due to a hit-and-run accident in February this year involving a car of the judicial officer, who was posted as probationer officer in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab.
The court was informed that the matter was pending at the stage of framing of charges before the judicial magistrate in Phagwara court of Punjab.