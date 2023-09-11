Live
School job case: CBI fails to submit its progress report in Calcutta High Court
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday failed to submit its progress report in Calcutta High Court over its probe in the multi-crore cash-for-school-job case in West Bengal.
Suspense and inquisitiveness over the contents was mounting since the CBI counsel last week claimed at the court that the progress report to be submitted on Monday will reveal a conspiracy that is equivalent to that of 9/11 attack on USA’s World Trade Centre on September 11, 2001 and that is why they have chosen Monday as the date for submission of the report.
However, CBI counsel on Monday afternoon informed Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay that they are unable to present that report on Monday afternoon.
Instead, the CBI counsel informed the court that on Tuesday the central agency will submit an abridged report and not the main report.
The CBI council also gave his argument in favour of the agency’s decision on not submitting the crucial report on Monday.
“9/11 is not just a day of destruction. On this day Swami Vivekananda also delivered his historical speech at World’s Parliament of Religions at Chicago,” the CBI counsel said.
However, his argument could not satisfy Justice Gangopadhyay. “You will have to do something. As it is, the progress of the investigation has slowed down because of cases pending at the Supreme Court of India. Questions are being raised by common people. Everyone is waiting for the final outcome,” Justice Gangopadhyay observed.