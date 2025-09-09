Schools are the foundation of holistic child development, not just literacy: CM Yogi

Basti/Lucknow, September 9: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday underlined the need for an education system rooted in Indian values, culture, and devotion to the nation. He recalled that in the years after independence, when governments failed to make significant efforts, Nanaji Deshmukh took the initiative from Gorakhpur to establish Saraswati Shishu Mandirs—institutions envisioned not merely to impart literacy but to ensure the holistic development of children.

“Education must instill values, respect for great personalities, love for the motherland, and a spirit of nationalism; without these, it becomes mis-education,” CM Yogi said. He noted that while the government designs curricula, Saraswati Shishu Mandirs advanced their mission without state support, relying on the dedication of volunteers inspired by 'Bhartiyata'. From just five students in its first school at Pakkibagh, Gorakhpur, the network has now expanded to 12,000 schools, producing students who are taking leadership roles in society, he added.

Emphasizing that education is the foundation of a capable, self-reliant, and powerful nation, the CM said prosperity rests first on education, followed by health, agriculture, water resources, skill development, employment, and environmentally balanced development. “When such campaigns advance with this intent, they serve not only the nation but also humanity,” he remarked.

CM Yogi also stressed the importance of planning in governance and institutions. “Every system prepares yearly plans with short-, medium-, and long-term goals. Similarly, the government’s annual budget outlines a vision for one, five, ten, and twenty-five years,” he said. Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, he urged citizens to adopt the Panch Pran and work towards building a developed India by 2047.

Emphasizing the importance of respecting India’s heritage, CM Yogi recalled the sacrifices of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. “In 1953, Dr. Mukherjee strongly opposed the idea of two constitutions, two flags, and two prime ministers in one country. He advocated for the application of Indian law in Kashmir and even sacrificed his life for this cause,” the CM said.

Yogi added that while Congress had imposed Article 370 in 1952 despite Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled Dr. Mukherjee’s vision by ensuring full integration of Jammu and Kashmir under Indian law, ending terrorism and anti-India conspiracies.

He further highlighted the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya after 500 years, calling it the fulfillment of another long-standing aspiration of the nation, which had been opposed by opposition parties.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday emphasized that Lord Ram symbolizes the ideals of Bhartiyata. “When Rishi Valmiki asked Narad whom he should write about, Narad replied there was only one such name—‘Shri Ram.’ We take pride in the traditions of Valmiki, Lord Ram, and Lord Krishna. The great personalities who defended India’s borders after independence serve as our ideals, and honouring them is every Indian’s duty,” the CM said.

He also spoke about eradicating remnants of colonial-era slavery. “A mindset once held Indians as inferior and foreigners as superior. Over the past 11 years, this tendency has been curbed,” he said.

CM Yogi highlighted India’s historical economic strength, noting that 400 years ago the country contributed 25% of global GDP, which had fallen to just 2% at independence due to exploitation. He added that Indians created prosperity through hard work, while foreigners amassed wealth by plunder. “Hindi and Sanskrit were sidelined, English was treated as the symbol of progress, and foreign figures were celebrated over our own great personalities,” he observed.

The CM further said that this alienation from traditions and symbols fostered the belief that India could never be free. The nation that once stood unrivalled in strength, wealth, and wisdom had been reduced to subjugation.

The CM highlighted the contribution of Maharaja Suheldev. “Around a thousand years ago, when Salar Masud came to Bahraich to destroy temples, Maharaja Suheldev fought against him with his soldiers, defeated him, and gave him a punishment considered the worst in Islamic tradition. But people forgot Suheldev. Our government built a grand memorial for him in Bahraich and a university in Azamgarh. He was our ancestor and an ideal. Yet, the mentality of slavery became so entrenched that people began worshiping Salar Masud and forgot Suheldev,” the CM said.

CM Yogi also highlighted PM Modi’s call for “Vocal for Local.” He urged people to prioritize “Made in India” products, especially those crafted by Indian artisans for daily use, and to gift them so that profits directly benefit the artisans. This, he said, would drive India’s prosperity. Conversely, when money flows to foreign companies, their profits can indirectly fund terrorism. He cited incidents like Pahalgam to illustrate how misused funds have supported such activities. The CM also emphasized the importance of respecting soldiers and their uniforms.

He highlighted that internal divisions historically weakened India. “People believed that an attack in another region or a fire in a distant neighbourhood was not their concern, but ignoring it allows the danger to spread and eventually affect everyone,” he said, stressing the need to end discrimination and counter divisive forces. He cited social media as today’s battlefield, noting how teachers used virtual classes positively during COVID-19, while fake accounts were exploited to foment caste conflicts and spread abuse.

The CM also emphasized adapting technology to serve society and the nation. “During COVID, while the world struggled, India under PM Modi set a global example in pandemic management and simultaneously introduced the National Education Policy 2020,” he said. Technology has opened new avenues for learning, enabling teachers to create quality content that can benefit countless students across institutions. However, he cautioned that while technology empowers, society must ensure it does not become enslaved by it.

The CM cautioned about the use of AI, urging careful and responsible adoption. He highlighted risks such as photo manipulation, blackmail, cyber fraud, and digital arrests, while noting the government’s safeguards. Technology, he stressed, should be used only to the extent it is genuinely beneficial. Spending 4–6 hours on social media harms the body, potentially causing premature vision problems. He spoke about chatbots and GPT, acknowledging their usefulness but warning against over-dependence. Without proper preparation and knowledge, these tools cannot help in competitive exams. Life should be simplified, he emphasized, not blocked by unnecessary complexities.

CM Yogi stated that education must be closely linked to nationalism to prepare citizens for future challenges. The tradition of Saraswati Shishu Mandir, which began in Gorakhpur, has now spread across the country and even globally. From the Northeast to the deep South and in tribal regions, Saraswati Shishu Mandirs and Vidya Mandirs run by Vidya Bharati are instilling a sense of nationalism in their students. After independence, the responsibility that governments should have assumed was instead taken up by the RSS.

The CM stated that the goal of every citizen should be a developed India. To achieve this, Uttar Pradesh and Basti must advance, and every village and town must witness progress. A state once considered backward and a hindrance to national development has, in just eight years, emerged as India’s growth engine. Earlier, UP ranked among the bottom three states; today, it is in the top two and leads in the implementation of most schemes. This transformation has been made possible through teamwork, clear objectives, sincere intent, and the government’s guiding principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”

CM Yogi stated that the perception of Uttar Pradesh has undergone a remarkable change. In Lucknow alone, 6,000 youth received government job appointment letters in just two days. Since 2017, 8.5 lakh youth have been appointed to government positions, including many from Basti in the police, women and child development services, and other sectors. He emphasized that narrow-minded governments cannot achieve great goals. The CM also highlighted government initiatives in agriculture and the ODOP scheme, noting that today, youth in UP have job opportunities within their own regions. He stressed that everyone has a role to play in building a developed Uttar Pradesh.

The CM also spoke about the eradication of encephalitis, noting that today no parent has to worry about the disease in any season, thanks to government efforts. He highlighted that when PM Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on October 2, 2014, many did not understand its impact, but the mission’s greatest achievement has been its role in controlling encephalitis. He emphasized that even a little government attention can curb diseases and tackle mafias, and that ensuring safety for all paves the way for new investments. The CM urged teachers, students, households, and every citizen to perform their duties sincerely, stating that by 2047, India will emerge as a global superpower.

During the event, several dignitaries were present, including Vidya Bharati’s regional organization minister Hemchandra, RSS prant pracharak Ramesh, MLA Ajay Singh (Harraiya), district panchayat president Sanjay Chaudhary, Goseva Commission vice-chairman Mahesh Shukla, prant minister Shailesh Kumar Singh, principal Govind Singh, treasurer Prahlad Modi, BJP district president Vivekanand Mishra, and others.