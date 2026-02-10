Scooterist killed, woman hurt after hitting parked truck

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man was killed and a woman seriously injured after their scooter rammed into a stationary truck near southwest Delhi's Dhaula Kuan, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 1.40 am near Metro Pillar Number 73 here when Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Punjab's Jalandhar, was riding a scooter from Naraina towards Dhaula Kuan with a 32-year-old woman as a pillion rider, police said.

Police received information regarding a road accident and a patient being brought dead to a hospital, the officer said.

During the investigation, police found that the scooter hit a truck standing on the road, the officer said.

After the accident, the truck's driver fled from the scene, police said.

Due to the impact, Singh suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre by passersby, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

The woman riding pillion also sustained injuries and was admitted to the trauma centre, where she is undergoing treatment and is declared unfit to give a statement, they said.

A crime team also arrived at the spot and conducted a forensic examination of the accident site.