'scrap man of odisha' rajat panigrahi inspires others

When it comes to reusing waste into creating something beautiful, there seems to be no limit. Dr. Rajat Kumar Panigrahi, principal, Industrial Training Institute (ITI), managed by the State Government, who believes in this concept, has now become an inspiring individual and famous as the 'scrap man of Odisha'.

"When thousands of people throw off their old, kaput vehicle parts and electronic goods every year in the trash can, we have come up with some fascinating ideas with the waste materials and displayed it with brilliant zest", he said.

Now there are 500 artifacts of different sizes made from scrap material that exist inside the ITI, Berhampur campus. A 'scrap museum' inside the ITI campus was opened in 2017. A table lamp made with a kaput bike gear, flower vase with broken bathroom pipe fittings, wall clock with damaged bike and bicycle crank chain, a hanging scorpion with a broken bicycle chain, tractor with damaged C clamp or a kaput sewing machine, elephants made of waste iron powder in the ITI workshop and many other constructive items are in the 'scrap museum'.

One 'Open Air Scrap Material Park' in front of the ITI building consisting of more than 15 Asia and national record crafts with the patronisation of Dr. Rajat opened later has grabbed everyone's eyeballs. A 70-foot high guitar, 32-foot high Giraffe, 22-foot high fish, 18-foot high Hollywood film character 'Predator', 10 feet high and 15 feet in diameter Olive Ridley sea turtle, world's largest fishing lure 22 feet 8 inches (6.90 mt) long, a width of 91 cm and others are the main attraction of the open air scrap material park.

A recent addition is 'Tyre Art Park' decked up with used tyres. Best out of waste concept is inspired, created and designed by Dr. Rajat Kumar Panigrahi.

"We have used not less than 20,000 tonnes of scrap till today, he said. My aim is to enable the students to make scrap as a new source of income. We can make value addition of scrap through skill and it will definitely help others in their life, he said.

Now many ITI institutions all over Odisha and many organisations have come forward to make best out of waste materials like iron, electrical scraps, automobile scraps, plumbing scraps and others.

Dr. Panigrahi says, the students now love to show off the crafts and objects made from waste. It will fetch them good income while at the same time making them feel good for having recycled mechanical, electronic, metal and other wastes for saving our wonderful planet. The day will come when people will like to keep these crafts in their drawing rooms and bedrooms as a show piece, he said.

Dr. Panigrahi was inspired by the value addition of scrap materials by the chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority Subroto Bagchi. "I dreamt of the new concept after Bagchi showed me a photograph of the scrap craft", he said.