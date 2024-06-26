Scribe who quit to join politics may be accommodated in CPI-M Kannur committee

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after M.V. Nikesh Kumar, a TV journalist and son of yesteryear CPI-M leader M.V. Raghavan quit journalism and decided to join the CPI-M as a full time politician, he is all set to get a key post in the Kannur district unit of the party.

This is 51-year-old Kumar’s second foray into politics and the party’s state leadership is expected to clear Kumar’s post at its upcoming meeting.

In 2016 while heading the Reporter TV channel, the CPI-M fielded him from the Azhikode assembly seat in his home town in Kannur, but he lost to the IUML sitting legislator K.M.Shaji by around 2200 votes.

After his loss, he returned to take up the top post in the channel and that’s what he has given up now.

Kumar’s entry into full time CPI-M politics comes at a time when the party and the government under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have come under fire from various district party committees over the Lok Sabha poll debacle.