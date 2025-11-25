SC/ST Act should be repealed, Vedas do not mention Avarnas or Savarnas: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya

Jagadguru Rambhadracharya on Tuesday sparked a debate with his statement on the SC/ST Act, saying that it should be repealed as Vedas do not mention Avarnas or Savarnas.

Speaking to IANS, Rambhadracharya said, “The SC/ST Act should be repealed. The Vedas do not mention Avarnas or Savarnas; these political leaders have initiated this system… I would say that there should be no reservation based on caste.”

The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, was enacted to prevent atrocities against members of these communities. It provides for special courts to try such offenses, outlines punishments, and includes provisions for the relief and rehabilitation of victims.

When asked about the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya expressed confidence in the ruling party, stating, “Yes, it will win again.”

He also commented on the National Democratic Alliance’s victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, saying, “The people of Bihar had risen above caste politics. Now they understand what needs to be done and by whom.”

Reacting to senior Opposition leaders like Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, not visiting the Ram Temple, Rambhadracharya said, “It is unfortunate for those who did not go for the darshan, and fortunate for Prime Minister Modi.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received an enthusiastic welcome in Ayodhya for the historic ‘Dhwajarohan Utsav’, the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted him at the Saket College helipad, after which the Prime Minister led a vibrant roadshow to the temple complex.

Crowds lined the streets in large numbers, waving the Tricolour, BJP flags, and flags bearing Lord Ram’s symbols, while chants of “Jai Shree Ram” and “Modi-Modi” resonated throughout the city. Flower petals rained on the Prime Minister’s convoy as it made its way toward the temple, reflecting the anticipation and devotion surrounding the historic ceremony.