'Sealing of properties': Supreme Court mulls panel to scrutinise orders of monitoring committee

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it may set up a committee to conduct judicial scrutiny of orders passed by the monitoring committee in connection with sealing of properties in the national capital.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M.M. Sundresh said the court set up a committee for judicial scrutiny to orders passed by the monitoring committee. The court-appointed monitoring committee has disposed of nearly 680 applications in connection with sealing of properties so far out of nearly 800 applications, however new applications have also been filed in the matter.

Hearing applications in connection with sealing of properties in the national capital, the top court noted that this issue cannot be left in the hands of the state government, as it proposed to set up a committee to oversee orders by the monitoring committee.

Speaking to IANS, senior advocate A.D.N. Rao, the amicus curiae, welcomed the top court's suggestion to set up a committee, and pointed out that authorities concerned are using satellite technology for collateral purposes but not in connection with unauthorised colonies.

On July 26, the Supreme Court had said those premises which were earlier sealed in the capital for illegal constructions should be de-sealed, if such constructions have been rectified, under the existing changed law.

It also pulled up the Centre for bringing ordinances to protect illegalities, which include the unauthorised colonies, and asked it to look after the entire city, rather than concentrating only on central Delhi's re-development.

The bench pointed out that due to non-enforcement of law, a large number of illegal and unauthorised constructions have popped up across the city, and the current scenario requires both court and authorities concerned adopting a realistic approach.

It said the authorities concerned should explore the possibility to bring the illegal structure within the norm, and then it could be regularised with penalty. The bench noted that those premises which were earlier sealed in the capital for illegal constructions, should be de-sealed, if such constructions are rectified, under the existing changed law.

The top court was then hearing matters connected with the validity of the Delhi masterplan 2021.