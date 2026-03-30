Search Ends Without Trace: Rally Legend Hari Singh Presumed Dead After Maldives Crash

The search for celebrated Indian rally driver Hari Singh has officially been called off after authorities in the Maldives failed to locate him following a tragic speedboat accident earlier this month. In the absence of any recovery, his family held final prayers in Chandigarh, drawing hundreds who came to pay their respects.

The accident occurred on March 19 and also involved industrialist Gautam Singhania, who was rescued. However, Singh and the boat’s captain, Mahesh Ramachandran, remained missing despite an intensive multi-agency search operation.

Authorities conducted an extensive effort that stretched beyond the usual 72-hour rescue window, deploying divers, drones, aircraft, and boats across a wide stretch of sea near Felidhoo Island. Despite these measures, no trace of the missing individuals was found, leading officials to formally end the search on March 28.

Known as the “Gypsy King,” Singh was a towering figure in Indian motorsport. He earned widespread recognition for mastering the rugged Maruti Gypsy and dominating rally circuits during the 1990s. A five-time national champion, he also secured victory in the inaugural Asia Zone Rally Championship, showcasing India’s potential on the global racing stage.

Following his retirement, Singh remained deeply involved in the sport, mentoring young drivers and taking on leadership roles, including serving as Head of Operations at JK Tyre Motorsport and Chief Instructor at Mercedes-Benz India.

His disappearance marks a significant loss to the motorsport community, where he was widely respected not only for his achievements but also for shaping the next generation of racers.