Seat selection charges curbed as DGCA mandates 60 pc free seats from Apr 20

Passengers flying within India may soon find it easier to choose seats without paying extra, as airlines will be required to offer at least 60 per cent of seats free of charge from April 20 under new rules issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The move follows directions from the civil aviation ministry, after concerns were raised over high seat selection charges being levied by airlines.

The DGCA has issued an amended circular mandating that a majority of seats on every flight must be available without any additional fee.

Under the new rules, airlines will also have to maintain a transparent seat allocation system and clearly display the availability of free seats and related conditions on their booking platforms.

Passengers travelling on the same booking, or PNR, should also be seated close to each other as far as possible, preferably in adjacent seats.

At present, only around 20 per cent of seats are offered free, while passengers are charged for selecting the rest.

Seat selection fees can range from Rs 200 to Rs 2,100, depending on factors such as seat location and extra legroom.

The new directive is expected to bring relief to passengers, especially families and groups travelling together. However, airlines have raised concerns about the financial impact of the move.

In addition to seat allocation, the DGCA has also asked airlines to clearly display charges for optional services such as carrying sports equipment or musical instruments, along with terms related to liability in case of damage.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, DGCA chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai said that the regulator is working to make regulations easier for airlines while also protecting passenger rights.

Speaking at the Indian Chamber of Commerce Aviation and Tourism Summit here, Kidwai said the regulator is trying to strike a balance between ensuring passenger rights and helping airlines grow.

“India’s aviation market is one of the fastest-growing in the world, but airlines are currently dealing with several operational hurdles,” he noted.