Seat sharing between BJP-JD(S) in K'taka for LS polls not finalised yet: Pralhad Joshi
Hubballi, (Karnataka): Union Minister for Coal and Mines, Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi stated on Wednesday that no final decision on seat sharing between the BJP and its ally JD-S in Karnataka, had been made for the Lok Sabha elections as yet.
Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Joshi further clarified that there were no discussions on seat sharing between the two parties and the final decision would be made after February 17 and 18 following the meeting of the National Executive Committee.
Joshi stated that including the Mandya seat, no decision had been taken on any of the Parliamentary constituencies in the state.
"Our national leaders are going to discuss the issue with the state unit of the BJP and then decide. The rest is just surmise, mere action and reactions,” Joshi explained.
Joshi added that he was making grand preparations in his constituency. "I will win with a solid lead this time as well," he stressed.