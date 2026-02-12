Seattle Reaches ₹262 Crore Settlement With Family Of Indian Student Jaahnavi Kandula Killed By US Police Officer

The city of Seattle in the United States has agreed to a $29 million settlement, equivalent to nearly ₹262 crore, with the family of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old Indian student who was fatally hit by a speeding police vehicle in 2023. City officials said the settlement is aimed at providing a measure of closure to the grieving family after the incident triggered widespread public anger.

In a statement, Seattle city attorney Erika Evans described Kandula’s death as heartbreaking and said the city hoped the financial compensation would help the family find some solace. She added that Jaahnavi Kandula’s life held immense value for her loved ones and the wider community.

Jaahnavi Kandula hailed from Andhra Pradesh and was pursuing a master’s degree at Northeastern University’s South Lake Union campus. She had moved to the US from Bengaluru in 2021 under a student exchange programme and was scheduled to graduate later this year. On January 23, 2023, she was struck while crossing a road by a police vehicle driven by officer Kevin Dave.

Reports stated that the officer was driving at speeds of up to 119 kmph in a zone where the speed limit was 40 kmph. He was responding to a drug overdose call at the time of the incident. Kandula’s death led to widespread outrage, which intensified after body camera footage emerged showing another officer laughing about the incident and remarking that her life had “limited value.”

The comments drew strong criticism from the public and Indian diplomats, who called for a thorough inquiry. The city’s civilian oversight body later concluded that the remarks had damaged the police department’s credibility and eroded public trust. The officer who made the comments was dismissed from service, though he later challenged the decision in court, claiming wrongful termination.

The officer driving the vehicle was also dismissed and cited for negligent driving, along with a $5,000 fine. However, prosecutors decided not to pursue felony charges, stating they could not establish that he had knowingly disregarded public safety. Around $20 million of the settlement amount is expected to be covered by the city’s insurance.

The settlement brings a significant legal chapter to a close in a case that had come to symbolise concerns over police accountability and justice for foreign nationals in the United States.