Second Covid case reported in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha logged one Covid-19 case in the past 24 hours, a Health department official said on Sunday.

‘’So far, two Covid-19 cases have been reported in the State. Both the patients are under home isolation and their health parameters are normal,’’ Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra said.

Samples of both the patients will be sent to Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) for genome sequencing to ascertain the presence of JN1 variant, he said.

On Saturday, the State Health department had advised elderly persons and those with comorbidities to wear masks while going out and avoid visiting crowded places.

India saw a single-day rise of 656 Covid infections while the active cases have increased to 3,742, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.