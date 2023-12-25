Live
- Religious fervour marks Chakrasnanam at Tirumala
- Govt committed to protection of consumer rights: Minister
- India, now world’s leader in population
- Three families dominate politics in Prathipadu
- Unstable leadership in Parchur costing dearer to YSRCP
- Pathikonda rich in diamonds, gold & iron ore mines
- Turpu Kapus to decide fate of candidates in Palakonda
- No candidate could achieve hat-trick in Guntur East
- Car rams into divider killing one and injuring three
- Dharani lapses will be made public shortly: Ponguleti
Just In
Second Covid case reported in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Odisha logged one Covid-19 case in the past 24 hours, a Health department official said on Sunday.‘’So far, two Covid-19 cases have been...
Bhubaneswar: Odisha logged one Covid-19 case in the past 24 hours, a Health department official said on Sunday.
‘’So far, two Covid-19 cases have been reported in the State. Both the patients are under home isolation and their health parameters are normal,’’ Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra said.
Samples of both the patients will be sent to Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) for genome sequencing to ascertain the presence of JN1 variant, he said.
On Saturday, the State Health department had advised elderly persons and those with comorbidities to wear masks while going out and avoid visiting crowded places.
India saw a single-day rise of 656 Covid infections while the active cases have increased to 3,742, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.