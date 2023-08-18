Security coordination meeting for Budha Amarnath Yatra held

A joint security review meeting was conducted on Friday at Budhal in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to discuss and assess the ongoing preparations for the Budha Amarnath Yatra 2023.

The meeting, attended by representatives from the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and other stakeholders, aimed to ensure the safety and smooth passage of pilgrims during the pilgrimage.

The Budha Amarnath Yatra is a revered religious journey to the Budha Amarnath Temple, which holds immense significance for Hindu devotees.

"As the pilgrimage progresses, it becomes imperative to ensure the security and well-being of the participants," army said.

"The meeting brought together key stakeholders to collectively review the existing security arrangements, logistical plans, and coordination strategies. The primary focus was to enhance collaboration among all participating agencies to ensure seamless execution and to safeguard the pilgrims."

Emphasizing the importance of synergy, the meeting stressed the need for joint efforts to achieve optimal results.

"The collaborative approach showcased during this meeting underscores the dedication of all stakeholders to ensuring the successful and secure conduct of the Budha Amarnath Yatra," army said.

"The unity displayed among various agencies sets a positive precedent for addressing security challenges and logistical complexities associated with large-scale religious gatherings."