Security Forces In Jammu and Kashmir Eliminate 75 Terrorists In 2024, Majority Foreign Nationals

In 2024, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have successfully eliminated 75 terrorists, with 60% of them identified as Pakistanis, Army officials reported to India Today. The majority of these terrorists were foreign nationals, highlighting the significant role Pakistan plays in fostering terrorism in the region.

Remarkably, only four local youths have been recruited by terrorist groups this year, underscoring the foreign influence in the area. On average, Indian security forces have been eliminating one terrorist every five days. Of the 75 terrorists killed, 17 were neutralized while attempting to infiltrate along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB), while 26 were eliminated during encounters in interior regions. These actions are seen as a critical measure to counter the escalating terrorist threat.

Most of the foreign terrorists were killed in the Jammu region's five districts—Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Doda, and Rajouri—while the Kashmir Valley saw a similar fate for terrorists in Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, and Kulgam districts.

Among the nine districts of Jammu and Kashmir with known foreign terrorist activity, Baramulla recorded the highest casualties, with 14 foreign terrorists killed in nine separate encounters. Key operations took place in areas like Sabura Nala, Main Uri sector, Kamalkot Uri, and parts of the Sopore hinterland.

The data reveals a noticeable decline in the presence of local terrorists, with the majority of active militants now being foreign nationals, primarily from Pakistan. "The local terrorist group has nearly been wiped out," an official noted.

In 2024, a total of 122 people were killed in 60 terror-related incidents across Jammu and Kashmir, including 32 civilians and 26 security personnel.