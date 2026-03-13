Security tightened for Jumat-ul-Vida prayers as devotees mark final Friday of Ramadan

Lucknow: Authorities across several parts of the country, including Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh, have stepped up security arrangements ahead of Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, as thousands of devotees gather in mosques and markets to mark the occasion with prayers and reflection.

In the national Capital, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place around the historic Jama Masjid. Additional police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents. Security forces are maintaining strict vigil in and around the area as large numbers of worshippers are expected to attend congregational prayers.

In Jammu and Kashmir, security has also been tightened across Srinagar ahead of the significant religious observance. Authorities have increased patrolling and surveillance in sensitive areas to ensure the smooth conduct of prayers.

Meanwhile, in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, thousands of people thronged local markets on the occasion of Alvida Juma, as people prepared for the concluding days of Ramadan and the upcoming Eid celebrations.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district, authorities have placed the entire district on high alert. Heavy police deployment has been arranged at major mosques and public areas. Officials have also deployed drones and installed CCTV cameras to monitor the situation closely.

Speaking on the preparations, Amroha Superintendent of Police, Amit Kumar Anand, appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony while observing the religious occasion, especially in the backdrop of tensions in West Asia.

Religious leaders have also urged devotees to observe the day with devotion and maintain peace.

Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas in Lucknow said, “Today is Jumma, which is called Jumat-ul-Vida, and after that there will also be Eid prayers. These are days of worship, and people should go to mosques and offer their prayers peacefully.”

Every day during the month of Ramadan holds spiritual significance for Muslims. The month is devoted to fasting, prayer, self-reflection and patience. However, Fridays during Ramadan carry special importance because Friday, known as Jumma, is already regarded as a sacred day for congregational prayers in Islam.

The final Friday of Ramadan, known as Alvida Jumma or Jumat-ul-Vida, is particularly emotional for many devotees as it symbolises a farewell to the holy month. Mosques across the country witness large gatherings as people offer prayers and express gratitude for the blessings of Ramadan.

There has been some confusion regarding the date of Alvida Jumma in 2026. Some believe it falls on March 13, while others say it could be on March 20.

Islamic scholars explain that the date depends on the duration of Ramadan, which can last either 29 or 30 days depending on the sighting of the moon. If Ramadan lasts 29 days, March 13 will be the last Friday. However, if the month completes 30 days, the final Friday will fall on March 20.

Due to this variation, some communities may observe Alvida Jumma on March 13, while others may wait for confirmation after the moon sighting.



