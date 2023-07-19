Seema Haider Case Unraveling: Investigation Raises Doubts on Pakistani Woman's Claims

Indian investigative agencies are expressing doubts regarding the case of Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman, but as of now, no evidence has emerged to substantiate her alleged connections to Pakistan or its intelligence agency, the ISI. Following rigorous interrogation lasting approximately 16 hours over two days, the UP ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) suspects that Seema Haider may be attempting to mislead them.



While she maintains a confident demeanor and boldly answers most questions, her responses have raised concerns and put the ATS and other agencies on high alert. There are also apprehensions that she might be receiving guidance from someone within India. Furthermore, the UP ATS has received significant information from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) regarding this particular case.

Throughout the investigation, the individuals who aided Seema Haider in reaching her village in Noida have not been identified. Additionally, the ATS discovered that she had sent friend requests to several military officers. Seema disclosed during the questioning that prior to her arrival in India, she had acquired a mobile phone in Pakistan at a cost of approximately 70,000 Pakistani rupees. The ATS inquired whether she had been advised to exercise caution while messaging and chatting on the phone.

During the intense interrogation, another significant revelation came to light when the ATS questioned Seema Haider about her use of codewords. In the coded language employed by Pakistani intelligence, the term "Fufi" is understood to refer to an individual who provides the ISI with information concerning their own country.

Similarly, the codeword "Fruit" is commonly used to denote money. When the ATS inquired about her familiarity with these codewords, Seema denied having any knowledge of Urdu or its usage in Pakistan. However, her statements have given rise to doubts, considering her fluency in Hindi and her adept use of complex Hindi vocabulary that is typically difficult to acquire without formal education.

Meanwhile, during the interrogation, Seema Haider presented her mobile phone bill for May 8th as evidence. Interestingly, it was discovered that on the very same day, she was issued a passport. Merely two days later, on May 10th, she departed from Pakistan. The investigation into Seema Haider's claims and activities is still in progress, with agencies diligently working to uncover the truth.