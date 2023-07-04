Seema Sisodia, wife of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, has been admitted to the hospital

New Delhi: Seema Sisodia, the wife of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, was brought to the hospital after her condition deteriorated yet again. Seema Sisodia, who has multiple sclerosis, has been taken to the hospital for the third time in the previous few weeks.

According to party sources, Seema Sisodia (49) is suffering from an autoimmune illness. She was brought to the hospital as her health worsened, they said. In late April, she was hospitalized at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital's neurology department.

"As per the doctors, she is gradually losing control of her body as her disease progresses. she was brought to the hospital for additional therapy and care as a result of the pressure and stress caused by the circumstances",an AAP source said.

According to a party source, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a serious autoimmune disease, in 2000. For the past 23 years, she has been receiving treatment for it in a private hospital. It is widely acknowledged that the consequences of sickness worsen with time and other circumstances such as increased physical and mental stress.