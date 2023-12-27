‘Seems my office has passed ultimate test’: PM Modi after children visit his official residence

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared a video of his interaction with the children at his official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, and said that it seems his office passed "the ultimate test" as they gave it a thumbs-up.

Curious young minds traversing across 7, LKM clearly made for a great experience. Seems my office passed the ultimate test - they gave it a thumbs up! pic.twitter.com/Eampc8jlHq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2023

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: "Curious young minds traversing across 7, LKM clearly made for a great experience. Seems my office passed the ultimate test - they gave it a thumbs up!"



He also attached the video of the children getting an opportunity to get the glimpse of the Prime Minister's official residence.

The Prime Minister had arranged a special function at his residence on December 25 on the occasion of Christmas. Invitation was also extended to children from the community. In the video, Modi is also seen engaged in a chat with the children at his residence.

The children had complete tour of his residence. They were able to view the Prime Minister's office in the residence, his cabinet room and several other rooms. Some children in the video can also be heard saying that they want to become the Prime Minister.

The children were given a very warm welcome at the Prime Minister's residence, which came as a surprise rare and special moment as they got to see the complex from within.

The children also thanked the Prime Minister for the "rare" opportunity they got during their visit.