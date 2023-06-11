'Selfie with Brashtachar' BJP counter campaign in Delhi against AAP

New Delhi: Delhi BJP leaders have opened a counter front against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. At the same time, The BJP described the AAP mega rally as a "big flop" and a "failed attempt to hide corruption." BJP MPs slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, citing the Delhi Excise Policy and his alleged corruption in "making his palace."



On Sunday, the Delhi BJP started the 'Selfie with Bhrashtachar ka Rajmahal' campaign in Connaught Place. As part of this campaign, many BJP leaders took selfies and showed tableaux of this alleged palace in Connaught Place. During this time, Virendra Sachdeva, the Delhi BJP's state president, launched a scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal. He said that Delhi BJP is launching a new political campaign to expose the Arvind Kejriwal government corruption.

Post this, Virendra Sachdeva also gave a challenge to Arvind Kejriwal among the people present there. Virendra Sachdeva said,"Kejriwal had curtains worth 8 lakhs installed in his palace, as well as bathrooms worth 15 lakhs each."All these topics are there, but the man who used to pledge to his children and said that he will not utilise government vehicles, bungalows, or amenities. He is now in Ramlila Maidan. Arvind Kejriwal, I dare you to bring your children to Ramlila Maidan, place your hands on their heads, and explain to us how you obtained Rs 52 crore to renovate your palace.

He further stated that the 'Selfie with Bhrashtachar ka Rajmahal' campaign had started at Connaught Place. During this campaign, BJP representatives would go out into the public to expose Kejriwal's corruption and nepotism.

Another JP leader Ramveer Singh Bidhuri, claimed that Arvind Kejriwal, who came to power on the promise of not using government facilities, is living in a palace costing 178 crores. There has been a scam of thousands of crores of rupees. They now want more power for corruption.

BJP MP Pravesh Verma claimed that before entering politics, Kejriwal, the emperor of corruption, used to say that he would not buy a vehicle or a mansion. He attempted to portray himself as an ordinary guy by lying a lot, but today, by deceiving the people, he has built palace through corruption.