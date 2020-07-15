Sena: Pilot's arrogance destabilising Rajasthan

New Delhi: The Shiv Sena has slammed the BJP alleging that after Madhya Pradesh they are looking to demolish the Congress government in Rajasthan. "On one hand when the country is facing a coronavirus crisis, the BJP is creating a different fuss.

During this period the BJP has demolished the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, and now it is looking to demolish the Ashok Gehlot's government in Rajasthan. However, it is not possible," the party said in its mouthpiece Saamna.

The editorial said, in Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia of Congress merged with BJP with 22 MLAs. Scindia received Rajya Sabha as a reward. He will also be a Minister in the future. When this happened in Madhya Pradesh then people knew that Rajasthan will be next.

It was predicted that Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will follow the path of Scindia. It is getting true. Pilot is rebelling in Rajasthan with 30 MLAs, such a thing is being done, but this figure is being shown more, it added.

Ten to 12 pro-pilot MLAs were also present in the meeting of Congress MLAs convened by Legislature Party leader and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

As the ruling Congress in Rajasthan grapples with a rebellion led by Sachin Pilot, the BJP on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot take a floor test to prove his government's majority in the Assembly.

The party also alleged that the residences of MLAs were being kept under police surveillance and the legislators of Bhartiya Tribal Party "had been threatened".

"No one can take away the fact that Sachin Pilot has long worked with dedication for the Congress," party leader Jitin Prasada said on Tuesday soon after his colleague and friend was sacked as Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Pradesh Congress Committee chief. Prasada, considered a leader of the party's young brigade', also expressed the hope that the situation can be salvaged.