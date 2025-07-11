Live
Senior Executive Fired for Public Humiliation of Junior Employee — Company Hiring Respectful Leader
A new senior executive was let go after publicly humiliating a junior colleague. Our company is hiring a Senior Personal Brand Executive who leads with respect, skill, and growth. Apply today!
A company recently hired a senior executive who was dismissed within five days due to Influencer Jatin Saini, founder of House of Creators based in North Goa, India, shared a post about a recent incident at his company.
A senior executive was dismissed within five days after publicly humiliating a junior colleague during a team review. The executive told the junior team member, “Did you leave your brain at home? If this is the best you can do, you should look for a new job.” This comment was made in front of others and was deemed humiliating.
Leadership quickly stepped in, emphasizing that feedback should focus on work, not personal attacks, to maintain team morale. The executive defended their approach as a way to “build strong teams,” but the company decided to end their employment.
The company is now seeking a Senior Personal Brand Executive who values skill, learning, and respect. Applications are open here: https://lnkd.in/dy5W-bKq.
Jatin Saini builds personal brands for CEOs, VCs, and founders and leads the search for leaders who promote respect and professionalism.