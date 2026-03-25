Senior Maoist Leader Surrenders in Chhattisgarh

Paparao, also known as Sunnam Chandrayya and Mangu Dada, a senior Maoist leader and Secretary of the West Bastar Divisional Committee, surrendered before Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Wednesday.

He reportedly emerged from the forest on Tuesday along with 17 followers. Authorities had announced a reward of ₹2 crore for information leading to his capture.

Paparao has been associated with the Maoist movement since 1990 and is believed to have masterminded several violent incidents. He previously served as Commander of the Dandakaranya Zonal Committee and was a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee.