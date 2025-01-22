Sentinels at sea: Indian Coast Guard launches 10-day motorcycle expedition

Amritsar: As part of its 49th Raising Day celebrations, the Indian Coast Guard has launched the 'Samudra Ke Prahari Sarhad Se Samandar' Motorcycle Expedition. The event was officially flagged off at the Attari Border in Amritsar by Inspector General Bhishma Sharma, PTM, TM, Commander Coast Guard Region (West), and Dr Atul Fulzele, Inspector General, BSF Punjab Frontier.

Organised by the Indian Coast Guard Air Station in Daman in collaboration with Triumph Motorcycles Ltd, the expedition spans 2,300 km over 10 days.

The route traverses significant border towns and coastal cities, including Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Vadodara, and Daman, before culminating at the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai on February 1, celebrated as Coast Guard Day.

The expedition honours the dedication and bravery of the Indian Coast Guard in safeguarding the nation’s maritime borders. It underscores the critical role of the Coast Guard in national security, maritime vigilance, and highlights India’s proud maritime heritage.

Promoting national integration, environmental awareness, and camaraderie, the rally showcases the collective strength of India’s Defence forces.

Kalyani Potekar remarked, “This rally aligns with the Government of India’s 'Fit India Movement', 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', and 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', which will be prominently highlighted during the journey.”

The rally aims to foster emotional resilience, teamwork, and well-being among participants. Coast Guard personnel will engage with students at various schools along the route, conducting awareness campaigns to inspire young minds and promote India’s rich maritime history.

The expedition also emphasises road safety, responsible driving, and environmental stewardship. It offers participants an opportunity to connect with India’s diverse landscapes, people, and culture, reinforcing the country’s shared values and traditions.

Sandeep Shukla of the Indian Coast Guard noted, “This rally begins at the Attari Border and concludes at the Gateway of India. Though the journey spans land rather than sea, it aims to spread awareness of government initiatives and foster a deeper connection with the people.”