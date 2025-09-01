September 2025 Bank Holidays in India | Check Bank Closures & Working Days

If you need to visit the bank this September, check the holiday dates first. Banks will be closed on some days because of festivals and regular holidays.

Bank Holidays in September:

Sept 3: Jharkhand (Karma Puja)

Sept 4: Kerala (Onam)

Sept 5: Many states (Eid-e-Milad)

Sept 6: Sikkim, Chhattisgarh (Eid-e-Milad)

Sept 22: Rajasthan (Navratri)

Sept 23: Jammu, Srinagar (Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s birthday)

Sept 29: Tripura, Assam, West Bengal (Durga Puja)

Sept 30: Several states (Durga Puja)

Banks are also closed every Sunday and on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays: Sept 7, 13, 14, 21, 27, 28.

Note: Online banking works on all days, even when banks are closed.