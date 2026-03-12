Seragada Block Chairman brutally assaulted

Berhampur: In a shocking incident that has sent ripples across the political landscape of Ganjam district, Seragada panchayat samiti (Block) Chairman and BJD leader Krushna Chandra Nayak was brutally attacked by a group of miscreants inside his office chamber at the Block Office premises on Tuesday.

According to sources, the assailants barged into Nayak’s chamber, dragged him out and launched a ruthless assault, leaving him with multiple injuries. The sudden attack created panic within the Block Office campus.

On receiving information, Seragada police rushed to the spot and immediately shifted the injured leader to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Seragada. After preliminary treatment, he was moved to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur by 108 ambulance late in the night as his condition worsened. Later, he was shifted to a hospital at Ghatikia in Bhubaneswar, where he is currently undergoing treatment and his condition is reported to be serious.

Reacting to the incident, Seragada BJD Block president Sarat Chandra Patra condemned the attack and alleged that a group of miscreants forcibly entered Nayak’s office and assaulted him mercilessly. Stating that such violence against an elected representative is deeply alarming, he demanded a thorough investigation by the police and district administration and strict punishment for those involved.

The incident has drawn the attention of top political leaders. Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik visited the IGKC Hospital in Bhubaneswar to inquire about Nayak’s health and held discussions with the attending doctors.

Earlier, Odisha BJD vice-president and former Berhampur MLA Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik, along with several party leaders, had visited MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur to meet the injured Block Chairman.

The brazen attack inside a government office has raised serious concerns over law and order in the region, with political circles demanding swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the dispute over some works was the reason behind the attack. The exact cause of the attack was under investigation, police said.