Sergio Gor Makes Musical Entry As US Envoy To India, Promises Strong And Honest Trump–Modi Ties

Sergio Gor formally assumed charge as the United States ambassador to India and special envoy to South and Central Asia on Monday during a ceremony at the US Embassy in New Delhi, marking the occasion with an unconventional and memorable start. As he walked up to take the oath of office, the 1966 soul classic “Hold On, I’m Comin’” by Sam & Dave played in the background, drawing applause and cheers from those present.

The song choice set the tone for Gor’s message, delivered at a time when India–US relations have faced friction over trade issues, tariffs, and President Donald Trump’s remarks on regional security matters. Speaking after taking charge, Gor underlined the personal bond between President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as sincere and deeply rooted at the highest political level. He said that while close partners may have disagreements, genuine friendships ultimately find a way to overcome differences.

Expressing respect for India, Gor said he arrived with a clear objective of strengthening bilateral ties and advancing cooperation between what he described as the world’s oldest democracy and the world’s largest democracy. He recalled President Trump’s fond memories of his visits to India and his warm regard for Prime Minister Modi, suggesting that these personal connections continue to shape the broader relationship.

Gor also hinted at the possibility of a future visit by President Trump to India, adding a light-hearted remark about Trump’s habit of late-night calls and how the time difference between Washington and New Delhi could work in India’s favour. With his distinctive start and emphasis on dialogue and partnership, Gor signalled an intent to steer India–US relations toward deeper engagement despite ongoing challenges.