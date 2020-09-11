Serum Institute pauses Coronavirus vaccine trials

New Delhi: The Serum Institute of India (SII), which was conducting the India trials for the coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University, on Thursday paused the clinical trials of the vaccine in India.

In a statement, the Serum Institute of India said: "We are reviewing the situation and pausing India trials till AstraZeneca restarts the trials. We are following DCGI's instructions and will not be able to comment further on trials." The declaration by the Pune-based vaccine manufacturer came a day after the Drug Control General of India (DCGI), VG Somani, issued a show-cause notice to them asking for an explanation as to why the institute decided to go ahead with the clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine candidate while doubts about patient safety are yet unclear.