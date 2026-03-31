Services on Metro’s Yellow Line hit as man falls on tracks

New Delhi: Services on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line were disrupted for around one and a half hours during the morning rush on Monday after a man fell onto the tracks at the Vishwavidyalaya station. Large crowds were seen on platforms as commuters waited for trains. In a post on X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, “Delay in train services on Yellow line due to passengers on track at Vishwavidyalaya metro station.”

Train services were regulated on the Yellow Line for safety reasons following the incident, leading to longer waiting times and overcrowding at several stations along the corridor during the morning rush, it said.

A commuter, Amit, said the disruption during office hours was very inconvenient. “It’s office time and there is a huge rush. Even when trains are coming, they are too crowded to board easily,” he said. Another commuter said, “It’s already getting late and there is no clarity on how long this will continue. Many of us may not be able to reach the office on time today.”