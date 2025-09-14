‘Seva Pakhwada' in Delhi: HM Amit Shah to open homes for elderly, disabled on Sep 17

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate 15 major projects on September 17 to mark the launch of the Delhi government’s ‘Seva Pakhwada' (Fortnight of Service) during a function at the Thyagraj Stadium, an official said on Sunday.

The projects to be launched by HM Shah include the Atal Drishti Girls’ Hostel for visually impaired students, the Atal Asha Home for intellectually disabled persons, and the Savitribai Phule Senior Citizens’ Home, said the official.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government is not only working swiftly to transform the capital into a 'Viksit Delhi', but is also rapidly completing projects for those sections of society that previous governments ignored.

CM Gupta said that September 17 marks the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and, on this special occasion, her government has decided to observe 'Seva Pakhwada' (Fortnight of Service) from that day till October 2.

During this period, the Delhi government will launch 75 projects worth crores of rupees. This will accelerate the city’s progress, provide public convenience, and pave the way towards making the capital a 'Viksit Delhi’.

The projects to be inaugurated by HM Shah not only reflect the foresight of the government but also embody its sensitivity, its commitment to the upliftment of the disabled, and its positive resolve that no section of society should be left behind.

The new Atal Drishti Girls’ Hostel, built near Timarpur close to the Delhi University, is a unique initiative for visually impaired girls pursuing higher education in the capital. It will be a step towards secure and self-reliant living for visually impaired students, said CM Gupta.

Built at a cost of Rs 13.42 crore, the hostel covers a plot area of 3,703.43 square metres with a built-up area of 975 square metres (Ground plus three floors). It has a total capacity of 96 students.

The Atal Asha Home, constructed in Narela, Outer Delhi, stands as a model facility for intellectually disabled individuals in the country. Built at a cost of about Rs 40.60 crore on a plot of 12,500 square metres, the complex has a built-up area of 1,719.55 square metres (Ground plus three floors) with the capacity to house 220 residents.

The Savitribai Phule Senior Citizens’ Home has been constructed in Paschim Vihar at a cost of Rs 10.64 crore. Built on a plot of 2,257 square metres with a built-up area of 510 square metres (Stilt plus Upper Ground and four floors), the facility has the capacity to house 96 residents.

This home will provide senior citizens with a safe, comfortable, and dignified environment. It will be equipped with medical facilities, nutritious food, hygienic accommodation, as well as recreational and social activities.

The Chief Minister added that the home has been named after Savitribai Phule, India’s first woman teacher and social reformer, who fought against evils such as child marriage and discrimination, and championed the cause of women’s education.