Seven children forced into child labour rescued in J&K’s Reasi

Jammu: Authorities said on Wednesday that they have rescued 7 children forced into labour in J&K’s Reasi district.

Authorities said that the children, forced into child labour were rescued during a drive against such crimes.

The drive was launched under the directions of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and was carried out jointly by the Union Territory’s labour and social welfare departments.

The rescue team carried out inspections across various business establishments in the town, including shops, restaurants, dhabas, street stalls, and seven minors were rescued during these inspections.

“The rescue team comprised members from multiple agencies, including the Departments of Social Welfare, Labour, Health, Police, as well as members of the Child Helpline and Child Welfare Committee, Reasi.

“The team has mandated strict action against those found violating child protection laws. General public is requested to report any instances of child abuse, trafficking, or exploitation to the District Child Protection Office (DCPO), Reasi, or by calling the Child Helpline at 1098. “The rescued children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Reasi, for rehabilitation after their medical examination,” officials said.

“The DCPO confirmed that similar operations will be carried out frequently to ensure a sustained effort in protecting and rehabilitating children and adolescents in vulnerable situations”, officials said.

It must be mentioned that instances of children being made to do menial jobs like domestics helps, waiters at roadside restaurants and dhabas have been reported from time to time in the past and the protection of children from such abuse of their basic rights has remained a law on the statute book only so far in J&K.

Children being forced into begging by greedy parents at traffic crossings and checkposts is a common sight in Srinagar and Jammu cities.

Ironically, such children are overlooked by their parents as children invoke pity and sympathy more than an adult beggar.