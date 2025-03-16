Seven held for creating ruckus in Gurugram's Palam Vihar

Gurugram Police arrested seven persons for creating a ruckus and blocking the road in the Palam Vihar area during the Holi celebration, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Ravi, a resident of Gurugram; Arjun of Rewari; Ankit, Sachin, Krishna, Ravi Kumar, Rahul, and Sitaram, all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

"The suspects were arrested in case of blocking the road after consuming alcohol and creating a ruckus and fighting during the Holi celebration," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, said.

According to the police, a police team from the Palam Vihar police station was patrolling the area on Friday. During this, 8-10 persons were found drinking alcohol on the road and blocking the way from Rejangla Chowk to Sector-22 with flower pots. The police team instructed them not to block the road and to vacate the road and leave the place, but after some time, the same suspects were again seen on the same road while fighting, creating a ruckus after drinking alcohol in the middle of the road, police said.

"The suspects were arrested as per the prescribed law, and a case was filed against them under relevant sections in Police Station Palam Vihar, Gurugram, for serving liquor in public, blocking the road, creating a ruckus, scuffling, and fighting," Kumar said.

The accused were produced before a court which sent them to judicial custody on Friday. Further action is being taken by the police for further legal proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention that, the Gurugram Police heightened security across the city in view of the Holi festival and Ramzan’s Friday prayers, an official earlier had said.

The Holi festival on March 14 coincided with Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramzan. Police identified several sensitive locations and kept an eye on every situation using drones and CCTV cameras. All police station teams in Gurugram had been directed to increase patrolling, particularly in residential areas and places known for Holi gatherings.