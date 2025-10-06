Seven Patients Lost Their lives in a Tragic Fire at Jaipur hospital

Relatives of the deceased have accused the hospital staff of running away from the spot soon after Jaipur hospital fire broke out on the second floor of Jaipur’s state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, which was suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

At least seven patients died when a hospital fire Rajasthan broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the trauma centre of the hospital late on Sunday night. Witnesses said the floor was soon engulfed in thick smoke that caused panic among patients and their relatives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled Jaipur fire tragedy the patients and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has ordered a high-level probe into the fire incident. The probe committee, which will be headed by the Commissioner of the Medical Education Department Iqbal Khan, will look into the “cause of the incident, hospital management, firefighting system, and evacuation methods taken to protect the patients”. The panel will “suggest to the government such measures which can be taken to prevent such hospital staff negligence”.

The Chief Minister on Monday cancelled his trip to Delhi in view of Rajasthan hospital accident in the trauma centre of SMS Hospital.

About 210 patients were present on the second floor at the time of the fire incident, with nearly 40 people in each of the four ICUs. Sources said that during the night shift, there was only one staff member in each ICU and families of Jaipur fire victims have alleged that these staff members also ran away after the fire broke out.

Several attendants of the hospital staff and the patients managed to rescue the patients and shift them to safe places, some even by wheeling the beds outside the hospital. Firefighters controlled the fire in two hours.

Dr Anurag Dhakad, In-Charge, Trauma Centre, said that on the second floor of the SMS hospital there were two ICUs, one trauma ICU with 11 patients and a semi-ICU with 13 patients.

“A short circuit had occurred in the trauma ICU and the fire spread in seconds along with toxic gases. Most of the patients there were on coma and critical,” he added.