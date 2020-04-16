Several lockdown restrictions to go from April 20

New Delhi: Industrial units in rural areas will be allowed to function from April 20 provided they follow social distancing norms while all kinds of public transport will be barred and public places closed till May 3, according to guidelines issued on Wednesday to enforce the second phase of the lockdown. However, exemptions given from April 20 will not be applicable in COVID-19 hotspots/ containment zones.

Wearing masks/ face covers in public places is now compulsory across the country. Besides, spitting in public has been made a punishable offence and a strict ban enforced on the sale of "liquor, 'gutka' tobacco etc" under the new Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines that come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3. The Prime Minister also said necessary activities will be allowed from April 20 in identified areas of the country.

A three-week lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 came into effect after his announcement on March 24. Laying out the dos and don'ts for phase two of the pan India lockdown, the guidelines state that all work places should make adequate arrangements for temperature screening and must provide sanitisers at convenient places.

Services provided by self-employed electricians, IT repair personnel, plumbers, motor mechanics and carpenters will be allowed from April 20. While inter-state, inter-district movement of people, metro, bus services will be prohibited till May 3, the government has allowed industrial units located in rural areas to function from April 20 by observing strict social distancing norms.

Manufacturing, industrial units with access control in SEZs, export oriented units, industrial estates, industrial townships will also be allowed to function from that date. Educational institutions, coaching centres, domestic, international air travel, train services will remain suspended, the ministry said.

Public places such as cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools and bars will be shut too till May 3. All social, political, sports, religious functions, religious places, places of worship will also be closed till then, according to the guidelines.

However, highway 'dhaba' (eateries), truck repairing shops, call centres for government activities will remain open from April 20. Shops selling agriculture machinery and those dealing with spare parts, supply chains and repairs as well as 'custom hiring centres' related to farm machinery will also be open from that day.

Activities permitted five days from now include those related to agricultural and the horticultural sectors, farmers and farm workers in the field as well as procurement of agri products. Units manufacturing drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, medical infrastructure, including manufacture of ambulances, will be open from April 20. The guidelines state that grocery stores, fruits, vegetables shops/ carts, milk booths, poultry, meat and fish shop will remain open during the lockdown. The document specifies that state/UT governments shall not dilute guidelines in any manner but may impose stricter measures in accordance with local requirements.