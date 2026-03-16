Severe hailstorm batters Meghalaya, damages homes, vehicles and crops

Shillong: A severe hailstorm accompanied by strong winds and heavy rain struck several parts of Meghalaya on Sunday, damaging houses, vehicles, properties, crops and disrupting electricity supply in many areas, officials said.

According to disaster management officials, nearly all 12 districts of the state were affected, with the West Garo Hills district among the worst hit.

The hailstorm struck Tura town and nearby areas in West Garo Hills on Sunday morning bringing unusually large hailstones, some reportedly as big as golf balls.

The intense spell lasted for nearly 20 minutes, causing significant damage to tin-roofed houses and several vehicles parked in open areas along roadsides.

Officials said the storm was the third spell of severe weather to hit the region during Sunday night.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma held a review meeting with senior officials on Sunday to assess the damage caused by the hailstorm, which particularly impacted Tura, Meghalaya's second most important commercial centre, after Shillong.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary Shakil P. Ahammed, the Commissioner and Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, and Deputy Commissioners from the affected districts.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to closely monitor the situation on the ground and ensure immediate relief and assistance to affected households.

He also instructed district administrations to take urgent steps to restore essential services such as electricity and water supply at the earliest.

Residents reported that the unusually large hailstones battered homes and vehicles, puncturing tin roofing sheets and damaging property across several localities.

Authorities have been asked to remain vigilant and coordinate with local administrations to conduct a detailed assessment of the damage and ensure timely assistance for those affected.

Chief Minister Sangma in a post on his official X account said: "Held a review meeting with the Chief Secretary, Commissioner and Secretary (Revenue and Disaster Management), and Deputy Commissioners to assess the damages caused by the recent hailstorm."

"Directions were issued to closely monitor the situation on the ground, ensure immediate relief and assistance to affected households, and restore and maintain essential utilities at the earliest," the Chief Minister said.