Severe Smog Engulfs Delhi: Flights Delayed and Air Quality Hits Dangerous Levels

Delhi woke up to another smoggy morning. A thick layer of white smog covered the city. The air quality index (AQI) at 6 am was 432, which is in the "severe" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Low visibility due to heavy smog is expected to affect flights. At 5:30 am, Amritsar and Pathankot airports in Punjab had zero visibility. By 7 am, visibility at Gorakhpur airport in Uttar Pradesh also dropped to zero.

Indigo Airlines posted a travel advisory on social media X (formerly Twitter).

They told passengers to check their flight status. Some flights may be delayed due to "winter fog."

In the last 24 hours, Delhi saw a sharp rise in air pollution. 30 out of 36 monitoring stations reported a severe AQI. Chandigarh, 250 km away, had an AQI of 415, also in the severe range. Nearby cities like Ghaziabad (AQI 378), Noida (AQI 372), and Gurugram (AQI 323) also faced very poor air quality.

Long-term exposure to very poor air quality can cause respiratory problems.

Severe AQI can harm even healthy people, especially those with existing health issues.

Stronger winds are expected to help lower pollution levels. The AQI should improve and move back to the "very poor" category, according to a report from the India Meteorological Department and IITM.

On Wednesday, the AQI reached "severe" for the first time this season. The Commission for Air Quality Management called the "extremely dense fog" an "episodic event."

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely. They have not yet invoked the strict measures under Stage-III of GRAP.

The advisory added, “This morning, winter fog may impact flights to/from Amritsar, Varanasi & Delhi. Do keep a tab on your flight status before heading to the airport. Also, please allow additional travel time as road traffic may move slower than usual due to low visibility. Thank you for your patience, and we wish you a smooth journey.”