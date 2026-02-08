Seychelles President Patrick Herminie arrives in New Delhi

Seychelles President Patrick Herminie on Sunday arrived in New Delhi after concluding his engagements in Chennai and Mumbai.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel welcomed Hermine at the airport.

In a statement shared on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "President Dr. Patrick Herminie of Seychelles arrived in New Delhi after productive engagements in Chennai and Mumbai, where he met key stakeholders, including in the fields of governance, industry, coastal management and health sector".

"He was warmly received by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare & for Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel at the airport and accorded a ceremonial welcome. Seychelles is a key maritime neighbour of India and an important partner in India’s Vision MAHASAGAR and its commitment to the Global South," he added.

Herminie arrived in India on Thursday for a five-day state visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his visit to Delhi, he is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold talks with PM Modi on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest, according to the statement released by MEA.

During his visit to Mumbai, he met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and the two leaders discussed various issues, especially port-led development, coastal management and promising opportunities for enhanced collaboration between Maharashtra and Seychelles.

"Maharashtra welcomes Seychelles ! Extremely happy to welcome the beautiful country Seychelles’ President Hon’ble Dr. Patrick Herminie, along with the Ministers at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. Extended my warm wishes to HE and the people of Seychelles for 50th year of independence celebrations and for 50th year of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles, this year!" CM Fadnavis had posted on X.

"Had a great interaction on varied subjects especially port led development, coastal management and promising opportunities for enhanced collaboration between Maharashtra and Seychelles. I also welcome the Hon Ministers: Mr. Barry Faure- Minister for Foreign Affairs Mr. Pierre Laporte - Minister for Finance Ms. Veronique Laporte- Minister for Transport Mrs. Amanda Bernstein- Minister for Tourism and Culture," he added.

On February 6, Herminie attended the India-Seychelles Business Forum organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in Chennai. In his speech, he highlighted priority sectors for collaboration, including digital technologies, renewable energy, tourism, higher education, and electric mobility, according to the statement released by FICCI on X.

In a post on X, FICCI stated, "As part of the Forum, a dedicated CEOs’ Roundtable was also conducted, where leading Indian industry members interacted directly with the Hon’ble President and the accompanying ministerial delegation from Seychelles."